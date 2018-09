Surfers walk past Johnny Mercer's Fishing Pier less than two days before Hurricane Florence is expected to strike Wrighstville Beach, North Carolina USA, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Wind and waves begin to build at Johnny Mercer's Fishing Pier less than two days before Hurricane Florence is expected to strike Wrighstville Beach, North Carolina USA, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The so-called 'Mailboxes at Wrightsville Beach,' where visitors are encouraged to leave a note, on the shore less than two days before Hurricane Florence is expected to strike Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina USA, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Hurricane Florence weakened to Category 2 on Wednesday with winds up to 175 kilometers per hour (110mph) as it moves through the Atlantic towards the coast of United States and remains some 450 kilometers (around 310 miles) away.

In its last bulletin at 11 pm, the National Hurricane Center of the US said that the eye of Florence is 455 kilometers to the east-southeast of Wilmington in North Carolina and 520 kilometers away from Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.