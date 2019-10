A rancher tries to get his horses to safety as a wildfire rages in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday, Oct. 30. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A helicopter drops water on a wildfire near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Wednesday, Oct. 30. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

The possibility of wind gusts of up to 80 mph (128 km/h) put thousands of residents of Greater Los Angeles on alert Wednesday after a new blaze erupted near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley with the Getty Fire still only 15-percent contained.

For the first time ever, the US National Weather Service issued an "extreme red flag warning" for much of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, citing very low humidity and the threat of high winds.