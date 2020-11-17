View of the damage caused by hurricane Iota on a street in the tourist sector of Bocagrande, in Cartagena, Colombia, 16 November 2020. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Infrastructure on the Caribbean island of Providencia, which is part of the Colombian archipelago of San Andrés, has been devastated by the passage of category 5 hurricane Iota, which so far has left one person dead, while authorities try to reach the area.

After about 14 hours in which there was no information coming out of Providencia, hit head-on by Iota Monday morning and where communications were cut off at 3 am (8.00 GMT), Colombian President Iván Duque said in the evening that he had managed to communicate with Mayor Jorge Norberto Gari Hooker. EFE-EPA