About 100 families affected by the floods caused by hurricane Iota take refuge in a shelter installed in the Coliseo de Combate in Cartagena, Colombia, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

Medical staff perform a COVID-19 test on a woman affected by the floods caused by hurricane Iota in a shelter installed in the Coliseo de Combate in Cartagena, Colombia, 15 November 2020. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

The torrential rains caused by Hurricane Iota in the Caribbean have caused disasters in several Colombian regions where thousands of people have been affected and on Sunday authorities were on alert in the Archipelago of San Andrés, which is in the storm's path.

While the scenes in the northern Colombian city of Cartagena de Indias are of flooded streets and of people staying in temporary shelters, on the Caribbean islands of San Andres and Providencia, already battered by Hurricane Eta, the authorities are preparing for the passage of Iota, which is advancing with maximum sustained winds of more than 140 kilometers per hour. EFE-EPA