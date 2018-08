A handout photo made available by NASA shows an image acquired by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on board the Aqua satellite of Hurricane Lane approaching Hawaii, Aug. 21, 2018 (issued Aug. 22, 2018). EPA-EFE/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hurricane Lane strengthened Wednesday to the maximum Category 5 as it approached the Hawaii archipelago, according to Central Pacific Hurricane Center of the United States.

The authorities said in a report that Lane advanced through the Pacific Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (257 kph) and was around 385 miles (620 km) from Kailua and 535 miles from Honolulu on Tuesday night.