Bystanders flock to the seawall to watch heavy surf along Alii Drive in Kailua Kona Hawaii, USA, 23 August 2018. Heavy winds and rain are expected to hit the area as Hurricane Lane draws near. EPA-EFE/Bruce Omori

Signs warn of hazardous conditions in Kailua Bay, as rising surf from Hurricane Lane crash upon the seawall in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, USA, 23 August 2018. Heavy winds and rain are expected to hit the area as Hurricane Lane draws near. EPA-EFE/Bruce Omori

A handout image made available by NASA on 22 August 2018 and taken by an Expedition 56 crew member from the International Space Station shows Hurricane Lane in the Central Pacific Ocean, near Hawaii, 22 August 2018. EPA-EFE/NASA / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Visitors watch the rising surf generated by Hurricane Lane, crash upon the Kailua Kona coastline, Hawaii, USA, 23 August 2018. Heavy winds and rain are expected to hit the area as Hurricane Lane draws near. EPA-EFE/Bruce Omori

Hurricane Lane was downgraded on Thursday to a category-3 storm as it moved near Hawaii, after already dumping heavy rains and causing landslides in some areas of the islands, the US National Meteorological Service said Thursday.

Hurricane Lane lashed the Big Island of the Hawaiian archipelago with strong winds and almost 50 centimeters of rain in the last 24 hours. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere on the island in the coming hours.