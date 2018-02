Photo taken Feb. 3, 2018, showing a piece of heavy equipment removing the trunks of trees downed in Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Photo taken Feb. 3, 2018, showing the trunks of trees knocked down in Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Hurricane Maria killed 30 percent of the trees in some parts of Puerto Rico, according to the preliminary results of a study being conducted by the National Forest Service's International Institute of Tropical Forestry.

The institute's director, Ariel Lugo, told EFE in an e-mail that "Although there are places with high mortalities, such as 30 percent, there are also places with no mortality. To determine the most exact figure, an inventory must be made."