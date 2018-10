Photo provided by the US Coast Guard showing a crewmember on board an HC-130 Hercules aircraft based at Clearwater, Florida, preparing to deploy a marker buoy and viewing damage left by Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle. EFE-EPA/Ashley J. Johnson/US Coast Guard/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by the US Coast Guard showing a crewmember on board an HC-130 Hercules aircraft based at Clearwater, Florida, deploying a marker buoy and viewing damage left by Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle. EFE-EPA/Ashley J. Johnson/US Coast Guard/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

A man walks along a flooded street in Panama City, Florida, on Oct. 10, 2018, after the passage of Hurricane Michael. EFE-EPA/Dan Anderson

View of a bus flipped over by Hurricane Michael in Callaway, Florida, on Oct. 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/Dan Anderson

David Jones works to clean his property of fallen trees on Oct. 11, 2018, in Callaway, Florida, after the passage of Hurricane Michael. EFE-EPA/Dan Anderson

The number of fatalities resulting from Hurricane Michael rose to at least six on Thursday after authorities had earlier reported four deaths, three of them in Florida, where the storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

The sheriff's department in Gadsden County, in northwestern Florida, on Thursday reported that four people had died there as a result of the hurricane, which also caused substantial material damage in the area.