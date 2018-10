People cover themselves from the rain before the arrival of tropical storm Michael, Havana, Cuba, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Mikes Jones (front) and Dan Steele board up a gas station in preparation for Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Florida, USA, on Oct 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

A handout photo made available by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Oct 9, 2018 shows a Geo-Color satellite image of hurricane Michael as it moves north-northwest over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. EPA-EFE/NOAA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hurricane Michael on Wednesday intensified to a category 4 storm on a scale of 5, with maximum sustained winds of up to 210 kilometers per hour (130 miles per hour) as it advanced towards Florida in the United States, the US National Hurricane Center said.

According to the latest NHC bulletin, issued at 1 am, the eye of Michael was situated 275 km southeast of Apalachicola and 290 km south-southeast of Panama City - both cities in Florida - and was moving northwards at a speed of 19 kph.