Victor Manuel Martinez Moreno searches through the rubble for his wife and three children in the municipality of Periban, after the overflow of the Cutio River from the intense rains generated by the Cold Front Number 2, in the state of Michoacan, Mexico, 24 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

General view of the damage caused by strong currents of water, mud and stones in the municipality of Periban, after the overflow of the Cutio River from the intense rains generated by the Cold Front Number 2, in the state of Michoacan, Mexico, 24 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Luis Enrique Granados

General view of vehicles and objects dragged by strong currents of water, mud and stones in the municipality of Periban, after the overflow of the Cutio River by the intense rains generated by the Cold Front Number 2, in the state of Michoacan, Mexico, 24 September 2018. Heavy rains led to the overflow of a dam and a river leaving five dead and nine missing in the southwestern Mexican state of Michoacan. EPA-EFE/FILE/Luis Enrique Granados

Hurricane Rosa continues as a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, and is churning through the Pacific waters off the Mexican coast, which will lead to heavy rainfall in several western states, Mexico's National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported Wednesday.

At 10.00 pm the cyclone was located 310 kilometers (193 miles) southwest of Socorro Island, Colima, and 745 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, SMN said in a statement.