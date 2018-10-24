Inhabitants of the city of Minatitlan, in the state of Veracruz, Mexico, use boats to cross streets flooded by storms that affect much of Mexican territory, in addition to the arrival of Hurricane Willa, 23 October 2018. Willa, a category 3 hurricane, continues to approach the Mexican coast, while the storm Vicente was downgraded to a tropical depression, reported today the National Meteorological Service (SMN), which announces torrential rainfall in the west of the country. EPA-EFE/Angel Hernandez

Puerto Vallarta residents protect their businesses before the arrival of Hurricane Willa, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, Mexico, 23 October 2018. Willa, a category 3 hurricane, continues to approach the Mexican coast, while the storm Vicente was downgraded to a tropical depression, reported today the National Meteorological Service (SMN), which announces torrential rainfall in the west of the country. EPA-EFE/Francisco Perez

General view of the maritime turbulence prior the arrival of Hurricane Willa in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco state, Mexico, 23 October 2018. Willa, a category 3 hurricane, continues to approach the Mexican coast, while the storm Vicente was downgraded to a tropical depression, reported today the National Meteorological Service (SMN), which announces torrential rainfall in the west of the country. EPA-EFE/Francisco Perez

The northwest coast of Mexico was hit by hurricane Willa on Tuesday, which made landfall as a category 3 hurricane on the five-stage Saffir-Simpson scale in the town of Escuinapa, in the state of Sinaloa, while the remnants of the storm Vicente dissipate over the state of Michoacan.

Willa's eye made landfall at around 8:00 pm local time (01:00 GMT on Wednesday) in the neighborhood of Escuinapa and its "front wall" already extends over the Mexican states of Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco. It will reach Durango and Zacatecas in the next few hours.