The northwest coast of Mexico was hit by hurricane Willa on Tuesday, which made landfall as a category 3 hurricane on the five-stage Saffir-Simpson scale in the town of Escuinapa, in the state of Sinaloa, while the remnants of the storm Vicente dissipate over the state of Michoacan.
Willa's eye made landfall at around 8:00 pm local time (01:00 GMT on Wednesday) in the neighborhood of Escuinapa and its "front wall" already extends over the Mexican states of Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco. It will reach Durango and Zacatecas in the next few hours.