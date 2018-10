Photograph showing the overall weather conditions in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Perez

Photograph provided by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) showing Willa's projected track in Miami, United States, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NHC

Hurricane Willa intensified to a Category 5 on Monday as it continued its approach to Mexico's Pacific coast, the country's National Weather System (SMN) said.

The storm, which has maximum sustained winds of 260km/h (160mph), is expected to make landfall late Tuesday somewhere between San Blas, Nayarit state, and Mazatlan, Sinaloa.