Daquan Hamis fills sandbags in Gulfport, Mississippi, as Hurricane Zeta approaches on Wednesday, 28 October 2020. EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON

A woman in Gulfport, Missisippi fills sandbags as Hurricane Zeta approaches on Wednesday, 28 October 2020. EFE/EPA/DAN ANDERSON

Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday in southeastern Louisiana as a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 175km/h (110mph), the US National Hurricane Center said.