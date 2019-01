Jorge Fernandez and Adriana Gonzalez, parents of Jorge Fernandez Jr., speak with reporters. Fernandez Jr. was found guilty by a Mexican court of the 2017 murder of his wife, Spanish citizen Pilar Garrido. In Ciudad Victoria, Mexico. Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/Alfredo Martinez

A Mexican court on Thursday found Jorge Fernandez guilty of the 2017 murder of his wife, Spanish citizen Pilar Garrido.

"It was a very unfortunate ruling," defense attorney Jesus Eduardo Govea said, indicating that Fernandez's legal team plans to appeal.