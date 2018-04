Mario Huezo, husband of Karla Turcios, the journalist killed on Apr. 16, shown in police custody on one count of aggravated murder in San Salvador, El Salvador, Apr. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

The husband of Salvadoran journalist Karen Turcios has been arrested for her April 16 murder, the National Civilian Police (PNC) said in a press conference on Tuesday.

PNC chief Howard Cotto told reporters that Mario Huezo was taken into custody Monday night on one count of aggravated murder in San Salvador after the Attorney General's Office - which had "gathered enough evidence to determine that he was the perpetrator of the femicide" - issued a warrant for his arrest.