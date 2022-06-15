Shares of Hybe, the agency that manages K-Pop band BTS, plummeted at the Korea Stock Exchange on Wednesday, after the band announced that it was going on a hiatus.
Hybe shares plummet after BTS announce hiatus
(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS arrive for the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 03 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID SWANSON
(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and J-hope, members of South Korean boy band Bangtan Boys (BTS), pose as they arrive for the launch of their new digital single album 'Butter' at Olympic Hall on Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea, 21 May 2021 (reissued 25 December 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN