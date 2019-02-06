A Kurdish-Iranian journalist and refugee who has spent almost six years detained on Manus island and last week was awarded one of Australia’s richest and most prestigious literary prizes says he cannot be silent in the face of injustice.

"Before I came here I was an activist, here I am an activist and in the future I will be an activist. I am not the kind of person to be silent in front of injustice and dictatorship systems," said Behrouz Boochani, who was detained by Australia in 2013 and sent to an offshore immigration detention center on remote Manus island, Papua New Guinea, for asylum processing.