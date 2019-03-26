"I'll take anything" is the phrase that's been repeated many times among the thousands of Brazilians who got into a kilometer-long line in Sao Paulo on March 26, 2019, to try and get off the unemployment rolls, with joblessness threatening to take root in this country and without any prospect of an improvement in the situation over the next few years. Ranging from sales jobs and receptionist work to warehouse jobs, at a union headquarters in the heart of the capital of Sao Paulo state some 6,000 jobs in assorted areas are up for grabs through Friday with an average salary of 1,500 reais (about $400) per month. Hope and anguish mix in strange ways among the thousands of jobless people who have come to try and secure employment at the "mutirao" ("mutual aid group" or "collective effort"), as these job distribution opportunities are known in Brazil. EFE-EPA/Sebastião Moreira

"I'll take anything" is the phrase that's been repeated many times among the thousands of Brazilians who got into a kilometer-long line in Sao Paulo on March 26, 2019, to try and get off the unemployment rolls, with joblessness threatening to take root in this country and without any prospect of an improvement in the situation over the next few years. Ranging from sales jobs and receptionist work to warehouse jobs, at a union headquarters in the heart of the capital of Sao Paulo state some 6,000 jobs in assorted areas are up for grabs through Friday with an average salary of 1,500 reais (about $400) per month. Hope and anguish mix in strange ways among the thousands of jobless people who have come to try and secure employment at the "mutirao" ("mutual aid group" or "collective effort"), as these job distribution opportunities are known in Brazil. EFE-EPA/Sebastião Moreira