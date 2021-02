Women dressed in ball and wedding gowns hold up banners as they march during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the military coup in front of the Japanese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Members of the film industry hold placards as they march during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

A demonstrator kicks posters showing mock 'Wanted' pictures of military junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Teachers flash the three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest against the military coup in front of the US Embassy, in Yangon, Myanmar, 10 February 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Protests against the military junta that seized power last week took place in streets across Myanmar on Wednesday despite police crackdowns the previous day, which left at least seven people injured.

Thousands of people took to the streets for the fifth consecutive day to demand the end of the military junta, which staged a coup on Feb. 1, and the release of detained democratic leaders, including the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. EFE-EPA