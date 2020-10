Filipino relatives of a victims of drug-related killings light candle during a demonstration in front of a church in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines, 15 March 2019 (issued 12 July 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

An alleged victim of an ongoing national anti-drug campaign is carried by a funeral parlor worker in a street after being gunned down by unidentified men in Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines, 04 March 2019 (issued 12 July 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has said he has “no problem” in being held accountable for the murders in his bloody war on drugs, but denied they are crimes against humanity, as claimed by human rights groups.

“If there’s killing there, I’m saying I’m the one ... you can hold me responsible for anything, any death that has occurred in the execution of the drug war,” Duterte said in a televised speech Monday night. EFE-EPA