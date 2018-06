The president elect of Colombia, Ivan Duque (C), greets supporters at his campaign headquarters in Bogota, Colombia, Jun. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

The president-elect of Colombia, Ivan Duque, said Sunday that "a new generation" comes to power following his victory in the presidential elections, and stressed his intention to unite the country.

"With humility and with honor I want to tell the Colombian people that I will give all my energies to unite our country: no more divisions, let's think of a country with all and for all," Duque said in a speech to his supporters in Bogota after acknowledging the elections' results.