Hundreds of people gather to rally outside the US Department of the Interior at the start of the Indigenous People's March in Washington, DC, USA, 18 January 2019. The march is held to draw unity among indigenous people worldwide and call attention to injustices affecting men, women and children. Organizers of the march say indigenous people face voter suppression, divided families along national borders, human trafficking, environmental degradation and many other issues. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on Friday expressed concern over reports of forced sterilizations of indigenous women in Canada and called for an end to the use of this method and its criminalization.

In a statement released in Washington DC, the Commission noted that non-consensual sterilizations "cause pain and suffering to the women affected and represent a form of gender-based violence and discrimination."