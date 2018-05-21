A security guard stands guard during the third round of National Talks outside the Our Lady of Fatima Seminar in Managua, Nicaragua, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

A youngster shouts slogans in front of policemen on duty during the third round of National Talks outside the Our Lady of Fatima Seminar in Managua, Nicaragua, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE TORRES

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on Monday charged that the material it obtained during its recent fieldwork in Nicaragua shows evidence of "grave violations of human rights" and 76 deaths during the past month of protests.

"The IACHR gathered documentary and audiovisual evidence, and heard hundreds of testimonies that reveal grave violations of human rights during a month of protests, characterized by the excessive use of force by state security forces and armed third parties," commissioner Antonia Urrejola said regarding Nicaragua.