An employee of the New York company Con Edison works to restore electricity cables damaged by Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nov. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Thais Llorca

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights Thursday urged the United States to immediately adopt measures to respond to the human rights problems in Puerto Rico, an island affected by the devastating passage of Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in a statement urged the US to guarantee access to drinking water, lighting and electricity, food, medicine and general health care, and telecommunications.