File image of Yukiya Amano, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FLORIAN WIESER

The International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday reiterated its conviction that Iran was implementing all its nuclear commitments under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a day after the United States president announced his country's withdrawal from the historic multilateral deal.

In a statement, IAEA chief Yukiya Amano said that Iran was subject to the world's most robust nuclear verification regime.