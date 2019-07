A file picture shows Yukiya Amano, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), delivering a statement to the media during a meeting of the board of governors at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Mar. 4, 2019 (reissued July 22, 2019). EFE-EPA/FILE/FLORIAN WIESER

A file picture shows International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano attending the IAEA's 61st General Conference at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Sept.18, 2017 (reissued Jul.22, 2019). EFE-EPA/FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Yukiya Amano, has died at the age of 72, the organization said Monday.

In a statement, the secretariat of the United Nations nuclear watchdog expressed its "deepest sadness" at the passing away of the Japanese diplomat, who had been heading the agency since 2009.