The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flies in front of the IAEA headquarters during the IAEA's 61st General Conference in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Iran continued to comply with the terms stipulated in the nuclear agreement despite the recent withdrawal of the United States from the pact, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday.

During its quarterly report, which EFE had access to in Vienna, inspectors from the IAEA, an organization that reports to the United Nations, confirmed that Iran's production and storage of enriched uranium and heavy water, as well as access to its nuclear installations, complied with the 2015 pact.