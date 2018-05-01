The International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday said that it was evaluating all of the available information on Iran's nuclear ambitions, although it underscored that its experts had concluded in 2015 that the Islamic Republic had abandoned its efforts to attain nuclear weaponry in 2009.

Asked about the claims made by Israel involving an alleged secret nuclear military program being developed by Iran, IAEA spokesperson Frederik Dahl told EFE's Vienna bureau that the agency would not publicly discuss details of its investigations.