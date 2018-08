The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) flies in front of the agency's headquarters during the IAEA's 61st General Conference in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

North Korea seemingly hasn't abandoned its nuclear program despite its pledge to denuclearize, according to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency released on Tuesday.

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog said there were no signs the East Asian country had stopped its activities geared towards the development of atomic weaponry, instead finding indications consistent with the ongoing operation of certain radiochemical sites.