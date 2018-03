Passerby walk before a large screen showing archive footage of US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Oh Young-ju (L), South Korea's deputy foreign minister for multilateral and global affairs, meets Tero Varjoranta (R), head of safeguards at the International Atomic Energy Agency, for high-level policy coordination talks in Seoul, South Korea, Mar. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday it was ready to inspect North Korea's nuclear facilities after Pyongyang agreed to discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula with South Korea and the United States.

The statement comes ahead of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's upcoming meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and US President Donald Trump in April and May respectively, to discuss a possible denuclearization of North Korea.