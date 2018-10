The public attends the inauguration of a photo exhibition titled "Spain in the USA: A great past, a brilliant present and a promising future" on display at La Nacional, the Spanish Benevolent Society of New York and inaugurated in New York City by Iberia Airlines CEO Luis Gallego and Agencia EFE President Fernando Garea on Oct. 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/Miguel Rajmil

Iberia, EFE open New York photo exhibition on Spanish influence in US

Iberia Airlines CEO Luis Gallego and Agencia EFE President Fernando Garea on Tuesday in New York inaugurated a photo exhibition highlighting Spain's influence in the US.

The exhibit titled "Spain in the USA: A great past, a brilliant present and a promising future" is on display at La Nacional, the Spanish Benevolent Society of New York, founded in 1868.