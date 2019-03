Iberian pork, which until five years ago was unnoticed in the Taiwanese market, has now become the second highest imported product of the island nation after pork exports from Canada.

Since the opening up of the Taiwanese market to the Iberian pork and other products in 2014, the total value of the Spanish exports - almost all of it frozen - has gone up to $46.7 million from $1.7 million, surpassing competitors such as Denmark and the United States.