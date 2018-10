(L-R) Mexican delegate Martha Ortiz de Rosas, Spanish Labor, Immigration and Social Security Minister Magdalena Valerio and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales pose for the official group picture at the 10th Ibero-American Labor and Social Security Ministers Conference, in Antigua, Guatemala, 18 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Santiago Billy

Spanish Labor, Immigration and Social Security Minister Magdalena Valerio (C-R) and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales (2L) greet each other during the inauguration of the 10th Ibero-American Labor and Social Security Ministers Conference, in Antigua, Guatemala, 18 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Santiago Billy

Spanish Labor, Immigration and Social Security Minister Magdalena Valerio attends the 10th Ibero-American Labor and Social Security Ministers Conference, in Antigua, Guatemala, 18 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Santiago Billy

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales (l) and Guatemalan Labor Minister Gabriel Aguilera Bolaños attend the 10th Ibero-American Labor and Social Security Ministers Conference, in Antigua, Guatemala, 18 October 2018. EFE-EPA/Santiago Billy

Focused on equal, decent and sustainable employment, ministers and representatives of the 22 Ibero-American nations on Thursday in Guatemala began a conference seeking to agree on labor policies for Agenda 2030.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales inaugurated the meeting, in which Spanish Labor, Immigration and Social Security Minister Magdalena Valerio, among others, participated.