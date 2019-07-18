Thai security officials stand guard as they provide food to Rohingya refugees after they were found stranded on a beach at Koh Rawi island, Satun province, southern Thailand, 11 January 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has requested cooperation from the Bangladesh Government as it considers initiation of an investigation into alleged human rights violations against the Rohingya people.

ICC deputy prosecutor James Stewart said in a statement in Dhaka on Thursday: “We are here to engage with the government and other relevant stakeholders including in affected areas, to explain and answer questions on the ICC process, and where we are currently in the judicial proceedings.