Filipino human rights lawyer Kristina Conti holds an International Criminal Court (ICC) complaint of victims of drug-related killings in front of a church in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines, 15 March 2019 (issued on 17 March 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Flowers are offered on the pictures of victims of drug-related killings during a demonstration outside a church in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines, 15 March 2019 (issued 12 July 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague has found a "reasonable basis" to believe crimes against humanity have been committed in the Philippines during the war on drugs (WoD) launched by President Rodrigo Duterte.

"The Office (of the Prosecutor) is satisfied that information available provides a reasonable basis to believe that the crimes against humanity of murder (article 7(1)(a)), torture (article 7(1)(f)) and the infliction of serious physical injury and mental harm as other inhumane Acts (article 7(1)(k)) were committed on the territory of the Philippines 48 between at least 1 July 2016 and 16 March 2019, in connection to the WoD campaign launched throughout the country," ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a report published on Tuesday, Manila time. EFE-EPA