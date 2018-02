Members of the Bolivarian National Police square off against a group of protesters in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

Members of the Bolivarian National Police face a protester draped in the Venezuelan flag in Caracas, Venezuela, Jan. 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor on Thursday announced the opening of a preliminary examination into allegations of excessive use of force and abuse by Venezuelan police.

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement that the examination would focus on alleged police abuse in the context of ongoing mass protests and political unrest in the South American nation.