Carlos Salcedo of Mexico (L) and Bjorn Siguroarson (R) in action during the first half of their friendly soccer match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, USA, 23 March 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Iceland Minister of Foreign Affairs Thor Thordarson at the start of European Economic Area (EEA) Council in Brussels, Belgium, 14 November 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on after a meeting with President of Iceland Gudni Johannesson (not pictured) on the sidelines of the 'Arctic: Territory of Dialogue' International Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia, 30 March 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEI KARPUKHIN / POOL

The Icelandic government announced Monday that it suspends all high-level contacts with Russia, including a boycott of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, due to the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, United Kingdom.

The move is due to the fact that all of Iceland's "closest" allies have reacted on Monday against Russia, which Western powers accuse of being behind the attack.