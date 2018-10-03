Dr. Mohsen Mohebi (R) representative of Iran during the opening of the case between Iran and the United States at the The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, the Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JERRY LAMPEN

The International Court of Justice on Wednesday ordered the United States to remove several clauses in its planned sanctions package against Iran resulting from President Donald Trump's decision to abandon an international nuclear deal that had sought to slowly open the Islamic Republic's market up to the international community in exchange for the closure of its nuclear weapons program.

Iran filed a lawsuit against the US at the ICJ, the United Nation's principal judicial organ, in July, just two months after Trump's administration scrapped its involvement in a landmark 2015 accord signed by his predecessor Barack Obama, the four other permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany and the European Union.