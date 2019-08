A file picture dated on March 5, 2001 shows a Vietnamese fisherman fishing from his boat at Ha Long Bay, northeast coast of Vietnam. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Authorities in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay on Thursday were set to begin a pilot program with 15 tour operators to ban the use of plastic bottles and bags.

The administration also asked all operators of boats, kayaks and motor boats that traverse the bay daily to sort waste in order to facilitate recycling and to limit the use of single-use plastics.