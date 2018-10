An undated photo provided by the Paulette Jordan for Governor of Idaho campaign shows the candidate ride a horse in the state of Idaho, United States. EPA-EFE/Paulette Jordan for Governor

An undated photo provided by the Paulette Jordan for Governor of Idaho campaign shows the candidate pose for her official picture. EPA-EFE/Paulette Jordan for Governor

An undated photo provided by the Paulette Jordan for Governor of Idaho campaign shows the candidate speak during an event in the state of Idaho, United States. EPA-EFE/Paulette Jordan for Governor

Born in a rural and Republican area, traditionally led by white men, Democrat Paulette Jordan is seeking to become the first female governor of Idaho and the first Native American to lead any US state.

During an interview with EFE, Jordan said she seeks to demonstrate that "there is no race or gender in true leadership."