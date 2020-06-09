A handout photo from TV Govhino shows a beach on Fernando de Noronha, Brazil on May 27, 2020. EFE / TV GOLVINHO / ADMINISTRAÇÃO FERNANDO DE NORONHA / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALE / NO FILE

A handout photo from TV Govhino shows a beach on Fernando de Noronha, Brazil on April 5, 2020. EFE / TV GOLVINHO / ADMINISTRAÇÃO FERNANDO DE NORONHA / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALE / NO FILE

The paradisaical Brazilian archipelago of Fernando de Noronha began to ease isolation measures on Monday to start the gradual reopening of its economy after reducing coronavirus infections to zero – a stark contrast to the rest of the country.

Alarm bells sounded in the 21 Atlantic Ocean islands and popular tourist destination when 30 out of the little over 3,000 inhabitants tested positive for COVID-19 and the archipelago became one of the first places in Brazil to impose strict measures of social isolation and suspension of some activities. EFE-EPA