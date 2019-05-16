A view of a beach on the Iranian island of Hormuz, also known for its wide range of colors as the rainbow island, Strait of Hormuz, Iran, May 16, 2019. EFE/Artemis Razmipour

The Iranian island of Hormuz, also known as the rainbow island for the wide range of colors it offers, is an idyllic getaway that has come into sharp focus amid an ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States.

Situated in the Persian Gulf within the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, the island boasts of a natural beauty which attracts a lot of tourists, mainly because of the astonishing diversity in colors – numbering as many as 72 – which can be spotted in its terrain, made up of layers of volcanic sediment and salt.