A Balinese traditional guard (R), locally known as Pecalang, measures the body temperature of a man before he enters a temple during Saraswati ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI

The tropical island of Bali, a favorite tourist hotspot, will reopen to foreign tourists on 11 September making Indonesia one of the first places in Southeast Asia to open borders since the beginning of the pandemic, authorities said Monday.