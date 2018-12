An Afghan laborer sorts charcoal as he waits for customers in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 06 December 2018. Due to the lack of electricity, the majority of people in Afghanistan uses coal and wood as the only energy supply for warming their houses and cooking during the winter season. EPA-EFE/FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

A light projection by Greenpeace members reading 'No Future in Fossil Fuels' lights up the facade of the brown coal-fired power plant Neurath operated by RWE in Grevenbroich, Germany, 10 November 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

A Kenyan activist holds a placard and gestures at security guards in front of the Supreme Court, during a protest against the construction of Lamu Coal Plant, in central Nairobi, Kenya, 05 June 2018. Activists oppose the construction of 200 billion Kenyan shillings (2 billion US dollars) coal-fired power plant in Lamu county, near the coastal town of Lamu in eastern Kenya, citing the likely damage to health and environment. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

Steam rises from the brown coal-fired power plant Neurath (front-C) and Niederaussem (rear-L) operated by RWE in Bergheim, 04 December 2018. The Rhenish Brown Coal Field is Europe's largest carbon dioxide source. According to a report by the UN, the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions have gone up for the first time in four years. The report came just days ahead of the COP24 United Nations Climate Change Conference taking place in Poland from 02 to 14 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

The global demand for coal will remain stable until 2023 due to strong growth in India and Southeast Asia despite its declining use in Europe and the United States, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) released Tuesday.

The Paris-based agency predicts that the contribution of coal to the global energy mix will decrease slightly from 27 percent in 2017 to 25 percent in 2023, although global demand appears to increase in 2018 for the second year in a row.