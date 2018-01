David James McAllister (L), Member of the European Parliament, and Jean-Claude Juncker (R) greet each other at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/PATRICK SEEGER

The President of the European Commission insisted Wednesday that the United Kingdom could still remain in the European Union if it wanted to and that, should it leave, its reinstatement into the bloc would be facilitated.

Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Jean-Claude Juncker said that this proposal had been met with irritation in London, but that the UK had the right to stop Brexit or re-join the EU, as outlined in Article 49 of the Lisbon Treaty.