A woman shows her nails in purple reading 'alive, free and united' during a demonstration called by trade unions at the Cibeles Square to support the International Women Day in Madrid, Spain, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

People take part at a rally at the City Hall square on the occasion of the International Women's Day in Oviedo, Asturias, northern Spain, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO MORANTE

Over 5 million women across Spain observed a mass strike Thursday to protest against pay inequality and highlight continued discrimination and gender violence as the country marked International Women's Day with huge demonstrations planned for most towns and cities, according to major trade unions.

The Worker's General Union (UGT) and the Workers' Commissions (CCOO) reported that 5.3 million women observed general or partial walkouts in what was the first ever nationwide feminist strike for paid and unpaid work in a country where women earn on average 22.9 percent less than men and where 924 women have been killed by domestic violence since 2003.