Over view of the extended camps for the newly arrived Rohingya refugees at Kutupalong in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Rohingya refugees stand in queue during rain to collect relief goods near a center in Balukhali, in Coxsbazar, Bangladesh, 12 Oct. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on Monday called for a political solution for the Rohingya refugees living in overcrowded camps in Bangladesh.

Hundreds of thousands of the mostly Muslim minority have fled sectarian violence in neighboring Myanmar since last August.