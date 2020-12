A photo provided by Galapagos National Park shows an iguana that was reintroduced in 2019 onto that Ecuadorian archipelago's Santiago Island. EPA-EFE/Courtesy of Galapagos National Park

A photo provided by Galapagos National Park shows a Galapagos land iguana that was reintroduced onto that Ecuadorian archipelago's Santiago Island in 2019. EPA-EFE/Courtesy of Galapagos National Park

A photograph provided by Galapagos National Park shows a Galapagos land iguana (Conolophus subcristatus) in a tree on that Ecuadorian archipelago. EPA-EFE/Courtsey of Galapagos National Park

Park rangers have determined that 2,139 land iguanas reintroduced in 2019 onto Santiago Island in Ecuador's Galapagos archipelago have adapted successfully in areas suitable for their survival.

The Galapagos National Park Directorate made the announcement Wednesday, saying in a statement that a monitoring program showed that the Galapagos land iguana (Conolophus subcristatus) is fulfilling its important ecological role and contributing to the park's ecological restoration effort.