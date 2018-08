Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IKEA India, Juvencio Maeztu poses for a photograph during an interview in New Delhi, India, Dec. 21, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

Swedish multinational IKEA opened its first store in India on Thursday in the southern city of Hyderabad, investing around $115 million in order to gain foothold in a country with more than 1.2 billion people.

"Today is a proud moment as it marks a major milestone in a journey that started more than 30 years ago when IKEA partnered up with local manufactures in India," IKEA Group CEO Jesper Brodin said in a statement.