Ingka holding, the parent company of Swedish furniture and home-furnishings giant Ikea on Thursday announced it will build a shopping mall in Shanghai at a cost of 8 million yuan ($1.16 billion), it's biggest investment yet, state owned newspaper China Daily reported.

The project, set to operate under Ikea's mega-mall brand Livat, will be spread over an area of 430,000 square meters (around 106 acres) and is expected to start operations by 2022.